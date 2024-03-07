It's a well-documented fact that pop superstar Kelly Clarkson has a strong country streak: She's a Texas native with a passion for musical storytelling, and she's even got Reba McEntire as a former mother-in-law.

But if anyone's got any doubts about Clarkson's country bona fides, look no further than the latest installment of the "Kellyoke" segment of her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show. This week, Clarkson opted to cover George Strait's "Carrying Your Love With Me," and she did King George proud with a sweeping, emotional rendition of his classic ballad.

Backed by a full band and singing directly to camera, Clarkson brings open-hearted, show-stopping vocals to her cover performance. Even more true-blue country, though, is her commitment to the storytelling behind the lyrics. Her rendition of "Carrying Your Love With Me" comes complete with a subtle dose of sadness, and the wistfulness of being separated from a loved one during a long journey.

Strait originally released "Carrying Your Love With Me" in 1997; it was the title track of an album that also included singles like "Today My World Slipped Away" and "Round About Way."

"Carrying Your Love With Me" is actually not the only Strait song that Clarkson has covered as part of her "Kellyoke" series. In 2021, an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featured her rendition of "You Look So Good in Love."

Other past "Kellyoke" performances have included covers of songs by Blake Shelton, Shania Twain, Tammy Wynette, Deana Carter, Dolly Parton and many more. Earlier this week, Lainey Wilson was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and the pair sang Wilson's newest single, "Country's Cool Again," during her time there.

Of course, there are her non-"Kellyoke" country songs, too: Clarkson sang a hit duet with Jason Aldean in 2010, called "Don't You Wanna Stay." In 2022, she popped up on Kelsea Ballerini's Subject to Change album as a featured guest on "You're Drunk, Go Home," a collaboration that also includes Carly Pearce.