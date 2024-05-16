The 2024 ACM Awards air on Thursday night (May 16), but Chris Stapleton is already a winner. The country superstar and reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year was announced as the ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year in a press release on Thursday morning.

Stapleton won over a high-profile group of nominees that also included Zach Bryan, Ernest, Hardy and Morgan Wallen. The singer-songwriter has had a huge year with the release of his most recent album, Higher, in November of 2023 and the success of its lead single, "White Horse," which reached No. 2 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Stapleton is a multiple nominee at the 2024 ACM Awards. He's also up for Album, Male Artist and Entertainer of the Year in this year's ceremony.

Luke Combs leads all of the nominees in the 2024 ACM Awards with a total of eight, while Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen each have six.

Fans will find out who will win the biggest awards of the night when the 2024 ACM Awards stream live on Amazon Prime Video beginning at 8PM ET/ 7PM CT/ 5PM PT.

Reba McEntire returns to host for a record 17th time in 2024 as the ACM Awards air live from Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.