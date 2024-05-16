Chris Stapleton is on top after taking home the trophy for Male Artist of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards.

Stapleton took the stage after his win was announced to give a few low-key thank-yous. He thanked the ACMs, his wife, Morgane, his label and management. He also thanked his mother, who he said was "feeling a little bit under the weather."

"Thank you, Mama, for always telling me I could be whoever I wanted to be," he closed his speech

The 2024 ACM Awards Nominations for Male Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton's big win was in a tough category. The competition included Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson and Morgan Wallen.

The "Starting Over" singer was also nominated for a few other accolades. He was up for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, a category that he won early on Thursday before the awards ceremony aired.

A staple at awards shows in recent years, Stapleton has had another hugely successful year in country music after the release of his most recent album, Higher, in late 2023. The album's lead single, "White Horse," scored him a No. 2 hit on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

The 2024 ACM Awards tool place on Thursday, May 16, hosted by Reba McEntire. The event streamed live on Amazon Prime Video from Frisco, Texas.

20 Lainey Wilson Songs Every Fan Knows by Heart From small town to the big city, Lainey Wilson has come a long way in her music career. A talented songwriter and an esteemed vocalist, it was only a matter of time before she got her time in the spotlight.

What makes Wilson so captivating is her ability to connect with her fans through her music. She writes songs that are honest and sings them with conviction. Wilson also remains one of the most humble individuals in the game, which only makes her more magnetic.