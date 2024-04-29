Since the mid-1960s, Willie Nelson has been a fixture in country music. He looked a lot different when he was young than he did later on, when he helped define the Outlaw country era of the '70s and '80s.

Nelson has had numerous classic hit songs throughout his career. Songs that we all know and love such as "On the Road Again," "Georgia on My Mind," "Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys," and many, many more.

Nelson really blew up in popularity in the late 1970s, when he began acting. His first role was in The Electric Horseman (1979) with Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, and the following year he starred in Honeysuckle Rose.

His success only grew bigger with each decade. In the 1980s came more Grammy Awards and huge mainstream success.

The 1990s proved to be a little troublesome for Nelson. With the death of his son, the controversy with the IRS and a marijuana arrest, Nelson was still able to have multiple successful albums on the country music charts.

Nelson still makes random pop-up appearances with other country artists around the country, as well as movie and TV appearances.

Nelson is now 91 years old, and he is still actively playing music. A lot of shows, at that. He has a long, extensive list of tour dates already lined up through 2024.

Check out 30 pictures of a young Willie Nelson.

30 Pictures of a Young Willie Nelson Willie Nelson began his music career in the late 1960s. Back then he wasn't the typical country artist from Nashville — he was considered an outlaw.

Take a look back to his early years, and see photos of a young Willie Nelson that you may have ever seen before. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul

30 Photos of Dolly Parton Young Dolly Parton has been a fixture in country music and really, all of entertainment, since the 1960s. The only thing that has changed about the icon is her age — she's as radiant as she's ever been! Check out these pictures of a young Dolly Parton. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul