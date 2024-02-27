Willie Nelson + Bob Dylan Announce All-Star 2024 Outlaw Tour
Willie Nelson has announced the lineup and dates for his 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour.
In addition to headlining sets by the 90-year-old country legend and recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, 2024's Outlaw Music Festival Tour will include performances by Bob Dylan throughout its 25-date run.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will also play on select dates, alternating appearances with John Mellencamp.
READ MORE: 2024 Rock Tour Preview
Nelson's Outlaw Tour debuted in 2016 and has since featured Sheryl Crow, Van Morrison, Chris Stapleton, Neil Young and ZZ Top.
"This year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists," Nelson says in a press release announcing the shows. "I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love."
Who Is Playing the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour?
Brittney Spencer, Celisse and Southern Avenue will also perform at this year's Outlaw Music Tour Festival. Billy Strings will join the tour for one concert at the Gorge in Washington. The tour's complete run of dates and lineups are below.
General public ticket sales start on March 1 at 10AM local time. Citi card members have access to presale tickets starting Tuesday at 10AM local time until Thursday at 10PM local time. More information is available at the tour's website.
The 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour
June 21
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, Ga.
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
June 22
PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, N.C.
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
June 23
Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, N.C.
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
June 26
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach, Va.
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
June 28
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, N.Y.
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
June 29
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, N.Y.
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
June 30
PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, N.J.
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
July 2
Xfinity Center, Mansfield, Mass.
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
July 6
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, N.Y.
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
July 7
Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Pa.
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
July 29
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, Calif.
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
July 31
Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, Calif.
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
August 3
Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, Calif.
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
August 4
Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, Calif.
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
August 7
Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Boise, Idaho
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
August 9
ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, Wash.
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
August 10
Gorge Amphitheatre, George, Wash.
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Billy Strings
Brittney Spencer
September 6
Somerset Amphitheater, Somerset, Wisc.
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
September 7
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, Ill.
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
September 8
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, Mo.
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
September 11
Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
September 12
Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
September 14
The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, Pa.
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
September 15
Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, Mich.
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
September 17
Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, N.Y.
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
PICTURES: See Inside Willie Nelson's Historic $2.5 Million Rural Retreat
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker