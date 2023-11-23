Luke Combs named Riley Green. Chris Janson named Luke Bryan, but he shouldn't be offended — because a whole bunch of people named Chris Janson.

Taste of Country asked more a dozen country stars who they least want cooking their Thanksgiving dinner, and nobody flinched at the question.

"Kelsea Ballerini," says Russell Dickerson. "There's no chance she can cook ... Kelsea, sorry. I love you."

Both Green and Janson had a chance to defend themselves, but you can be the judge there. The "Different 'Round Here" singer might have made his buddy Luke's point.

All footage was captured ahead of the 2023 CMA Awards in Nashville, on Nov. 6-7. Matt Stell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Greylan James and Parmalee also star.

If you enjoy this video, consider subscribing to the Taste of Country YouTube channel for more like it in 2024.