10 New Country Music Tours Announced This Week (Sept. 9-15, 2023)
Some of the biggest country music tours of 2024 were announced this week, including runs for Dan + Shay, George Strait, Riley Green and more. Find 10 country music tours below, with dates and openers listed.
Carrie Underwood and Travis Tritt are two more artists who released American tour dates, while Darius Rucker is going to Europe early in 2024.
Several artists snuck in a batch of fall 2023 tour dates, as well. Scroll down to see 10 tours with details on opening acts and tickets.
Related: Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2023 + 2024, Full List
Notes: Underwood began her Las Vegas residency in 2021.
Tickets: Tickets go on sale Sept. 18.
Carrie Underwood's 2024 Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency Dates:
March 2024: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16
May 2024: 22, 25, 26, 29, 31
June 2024: 1
August 2024: 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24
Notes: Lauren Watkins and John Morgan will open this tour.
Tickets: Tickets went on sale Sept. 15.
Conner Smith's Creek Will Rise Tour Dates:
Nov. 2 — Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theater
Nov. 3 — Gainesville, Fla. @ Vivid Music Hall
Nov. 4 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
Nov. 9 — Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note
Nov. 10 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ 8 Seconds Saloon
Nov. 11 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal
Nov. 16 — Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall
Nov. 17 — Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone
Nov. 18 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Stache
Nov. 30 — Charlotesville, Va. @ Jefferson Theater
Dec. 1 — Silver Springs, Md. @ The Filmore Silver Springs
Dec. 2 — Chesapeake, Va. @ Eagles' Nest Rockin' Country Bar
Jan. 11 — West Chester, Ohio @ LRH Live
Jan. 12 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Coyote Joe's
Jan. 13 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bling Horse Saloon
Jan. 18 — Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club
Jan. 19 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
Jan. 20 — Medina, Ohio @ Thirsty Cowboy
Jan. 25 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre
Jan. 26 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
Jan. 27 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Druid City Music Hall
Notes: Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters will open this tour.
Tickets: Tickets go on sale Sept. 22.
Dan + Shay's 2024 Heartbreak on the Map Tour Dates:
Feb. 29 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
March 1 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena
March 2 -- Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
March 7 -- Austin, Texas @ Moody Center ATX
March 8 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
March 9 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
March 14 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
March 15 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
March 16 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
March 20 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
March 21 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
March 22 -- Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Apr. 4 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum
Apr. 5 -- Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Apr. 6 -- Omaha, Ne. @ CHI Health Center Omaha
Apr. 7 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Apr. 11 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Apr. 12 -- Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Apr. 13 -- Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Notes: The U.S. version of this tour started in June.
Tickets: Tickets went on sale Sept. 15.
Darius Rucker Starting Fires Tour 2024, European Tour Dates:
April 19 — Cologne, Germany @ Cologne Live Music
April 21 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Zurich Kaufleuten
April 22 — Munich, Germany @ Backstage
April 24 — Amsterdam, Neth. @ Paradiso
April 27 — Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Apollo
April 28 — Newcastle, U.K. @ O2 City Hall
April 30 — Birmingham, U.K. @ O2 Academy
May 1 — Bristol, U.K. @ Beacon
May 3 — London, U.K. @ Eventim Apollo
May 5 — Leeds, U.K. @ O2 Academy
May 6 — Glasgow, U.K. @ O2 Academy
May 9 — Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
May 11 — Belfast, Ireland @ Waterfront Hall
Notes: Corey Kent is opening Carmichael's headlining shows. He's supporting Flatland Calvary and Josh Abbott Band for the remainder.
Tickets: Tickets for most shows are on sale.
Dillon Carmichael's Cold Can Holdin' Tour Dates:
Sept. 14 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's
Sept. 15 — Hazard, Ky. @ Black Gold Festival
Sept. 16 — Windsor,Va. @ Isle of Wight County Fair
Sept. 17 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Valley Fair
Sept. 22 — Dallas, Texas @ The Factory In Deep Ellum
Sept. 23 — Lubbock, Texas @ Cook's Garage
Oct. 6 — Atlantic Beach, N.C. @ The Cottage
Oct. 7 — Mebane, N.C. @ Whiskey Sowers
Oct. 18 — Memphis, Tenn. @ 99.7 The Wolf Stars & Guitars
Oct. 20 — Macon, Ga. @ The Hummingbird Stage & Taproom
Oct. 27 — Hendersonville, Tenn. @ Pig Fest
Oct. 31 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City
Nov. 17 — Decatur, Ga. @ Eddie's Attic
Nov. 18 — Jesup, Ga. @ Altamaha River Jam
Nov. 22 — Louisville, Ky. @ PBR Louisville
Notes: Little Big Town will also play all nine stadium shows.
Tickets: Tickets go on sale Sept. 22.
George Strait and Chris Stapleton's 2024 Stadium Dates:
May 4 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium
May 11 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Everbank Stadium
May 25 — Ames, Iowa @ Jack Trice Stadium
June 1 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium
June 8 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium
June 29 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice-Eccles Stadium
July 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
July 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Dec. 7 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium
Notes: Rimes' holiday tour is a yearly tradition for many fans.
Tickets: Tickets went on sale this week.
Leann Rimes' 2023 Joy: The Holiday Tour Dates:
Dec. 8 -- Biloxi, Miss.
Dec. 9 -- Nashville, Tenn.
Dec. 10 -- Troy, Ohio
Dec. 15 -- Las Vegas, Nev.
Dec. 16 -- Las Vegas, Nev.
Dec. 19 -- Greenville, S.C.
Dec. 20 -- Orlando, Fla.
Dec. 21 -- Miami, Fla.
Notes: Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley are also a part of this tour.
Tickets: Tickets went on sale Sept. 15.
Riley Green's 2024 Ain't My Last Rodeo Tour Dates:
Feb. 22 — Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
Feb. 23 — Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Feb. 24 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
Feb. 29 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
March 1 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
March 2 — Cape Girardeau, Mo. @ Show Me Center
March 7 — Salen, Va. @ Salem Civic Center
March 8 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
March 9 — Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena
March 21 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
March 22 — Baton Rouge, La. @ Raising Cane’s River Center
March 23 — Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall
April 4 — Macon, Ga. @Macon Amphitheater
April 5 — Southhaven, Miss. @ Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
April 6 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
April 18 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
April 19 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
April 20 — Simpsonville, S.C.. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
April 25 — Irving, Texas @ The Paviion at Toyota Music Factory
April 26 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
April 27 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
May 1 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
May 3 — San Diego, Calif. @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
May 9 — San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic
May 10 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Dignity Health Amphitheatre
May 11 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre
May 16 — Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live at Northern Quest
May 17 — Everett, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena
May 18 — Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
May 21 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 30 — Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha
May 31 — Waukee, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall
June 1 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
Notes: Owen Riegling is the tour support.
Tickets: Tickets went on sale Sept. 15.
Robyn Ottolini's All My Friends Are Hot Tour Dates:
Nov. 2 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Stache
Nov. 3 — Warrendale, Pa. @ Jaergel's Rhythm Grille
Nov. 4 — Hanover, Md. @ The Original Cancun Cantina
Nov. 9 — Chicago, Ill. @ Bub City
Nov. 10 — Columbus, Ohio @ Rumba Cafe
Nov. 11 — Rootstown, Ohio @ Dusty Armadillo
Nov. 23 — London, Ont. @ Rum Runners
Nov. 24 — Montreal, Quebec @ Studio TD
Nov. 25 — Hamilton, Ont. @ Bridgeworks
Nov. 29 — Toronto, Ont. @ The Velvet Underground
Nov. 30 — Oshawa, Ont. @ Biltmore Theatre
Dec. 1 — Ottawan, Ont. @ Brass Monkey
Notes: Travis Tritt released a gospel album this week, as well.
Tickets: Tickets went on sale Sept. 15.
Travis Tritt's Solo Acoustic 2024 Tour Dates:
March 1 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts
March 2 — Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
March 3 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ The Carolina Opry
March 7 — Newton, N.C. @ Newton Performing Arts Center
March 8 — Decatur, Ala. @ Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts
March 9 — Montgomery, Ala. @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center
March 14 — Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre
March 15 — Anderson, Ind. @ Paramount Theatre
March 16 — Pelham, Tenn. @ The Caverns
March 22 — Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theatre