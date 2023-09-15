Some of the biggest country music tours of 2024 were announced this week, including runs for Dan + Shay, George Strait, Riley Green and more. Find 10 country music tours below, with dates and openers listed.

Carrie Underwood and Travis Tritt are two more artists who released American tour dates, while Darius Rucker is going to Europe early in 2024.

Several artists snuck in a batch of fall 2023 tour dates, as well. Scroll down to see 10 tours with details on opening acts and tickets.

Related: Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2023 + 2024, Full List

attachment-Carrie Underwood Vegas CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com loading...

Notes: Underwood began her Las Vegas residency in 2021.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Sept. 18.

March 2024: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

May 2024: 22, 25, 26, 29, 31

June 2024: 1

August 2024: 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24

attachment-Conner Smith ConnerSmithMusic.com loading...

Notes: Lauren Watkins and John Morgan will open this tour.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale Sept. 15.

Conner Smith's Creek Will Rise Tour Dates:

Nov. 2 — Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theater

Nov. 3 — Gainesville, Fla. @ Vivid Music Hall

Nov. 4 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

Nov. 9 — Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note

Nov. 10 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ 8 Seconds Saloon

Nov. 11 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

Nov. 16 — Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

Nov. 17 — Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

Nov. 18 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Stache

Nov. 30 — Charlotesville, Va. @ Jefferson Theater

Dec. 1 — Silver Springs, Md. @ The Filmore Silver Springs

Dec. 2 — Chesapeake, Va. @ Eagles' Nest Rockin' Country Bar

Jan. 11 — West Chester, Ohio @ LRH Live

Jan. 12 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Coyote Joe's

Jan. 13 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bling Horse Saloon

Jan. 18 — Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Jan. 19 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Jan. 20 — Medina, Ohio @ Thirsty Cowboy

Jan. 25 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Jan. 26 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Jan. 27 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Druid City Music Hall

attachment-Heartbreak On a Map Tour DanandShay.com loading...

Notes: Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters will open this tour.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Sept. 22.

Dan + Shay's 2024 Heartbreak on the Map Tour Dates:

Feb. 29 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 1 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

March 2 -- Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

March 7 -- Austin, Texas @ Moody Center ATX

March 8 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

March 9 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

March 14 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

March 15 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

March 16 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

March 20 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

March 21 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

March 22 -- Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Apr. 4 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

Apr. 5 -- Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Apr. 6 -- Omaha, Ne. @ CHI Health Center Omaha

Apr. 7 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Apr. 11 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Apr. 12 -- Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Apr. 13 -- Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

attachment-Darius Tour Dates Dariusrucker.com/tour loading...

Notes: The U.S. version of this tour started in June.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale Sept. 15.

April 19 — Cologne, Germany @ Cologne Live Music

April 21 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Zurich Kaufleuten

April 22 — Munich, Germany @ Backstage

April 24 — Amsterdam, Neth. @ Paradiso

April 27 — Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Apollo

April 28 — Newcastle, U.K. @ O2 City Hall

April 30 — Birmingham, U.K. @ O2 Academy

May 1 — Bristol, U.K. @ Beacon

May 3 — London, U.K. @ Eventim Apollo

May 5 — Leeds, U.K. @ O2 Academy

May 6 — Glasgow, U.K. @ O2 Academy

May 9 — Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

May 11 — Belfast, Ireland @ Waterfront Hall

attachment-DC-ColdCanHoldin-Tour-SQ DillonCarmichael.com loading...

Notes: Corey Kent is opening Carmichael's headlining shows. He's supporting Flatland Calvary and Josh Abbott Band for the remainder.

Tickets: Tickets for most shows are on sale.

Sept. 14 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

Sept. 15 — Hazard, Ky. @ Black Gold Festival

Sept. 16 — Windsor,Va. @ Isle of Wight County Fair

Sept. 17 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Valley Fair

Sept. 22 — Dallas, Texas @ The Factory In Deep Ellum

Sept. 23 — Lubbock, Texas @ Cook's Garage

Oct. 6 — Atlantic Beach, N.C. @ The Cottage

Oct. 7 — Mebane, N.C. @ Whiskey Sowers

Oct. 18 — Memphis, Tenn. @ 99.7 The Wolf Stars & Guitars

Oct. 20 — Macon, Ga. @ The Hummingbird Stage & Taproom

Oct. 27 — Hendersonville, Tenn. @ Pig Fest

Oct. 31 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City

Nov. 17 — Decatur, Ga. @ Eddie's Attic

Nov. 18 — Jesup, Ga. @ Altamaha River Jam

Nov. 22 — Louisville, Ky. @ PBR Louisville

Notes: Little Big Town will also play all nine stadium shows.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Sept. 22.

George Strait and Chris Stapleton's 2024 Stadium Dates:

May 4 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium

May 11 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Everbank Stadium

May 25 — Ames, Iowa @ Jack Trice Stadium

June 1 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium

June 8 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium

June 29 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

July 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

July 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Dec. 7 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium

attachment-LeAnnRimes Holiday Tour Dates LeAnnRimes.com loading...

Notes: Rimes' holiday tour is a yearly tradition for many fans.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale this week.

Dec. 8 -- Biloxi, Miss.

Dec. 9 -- Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 10 -- Troy, Ohio

Dec. 15 -- Las Vegas, Nev.

Dec. 16 -- Las Vegas, Nev.

Dec. 19 -- Greenville, S.C.

Dec. 20 -- Orlando, Fla.

Dec. 21 -- Miami, Fla.

attachment-Ain't My Last Rodeo tour poster LiveNation loading...

Notes: Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley are also a part of this tour.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale Sept. 15.

Feb. 22 — Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

Feb. 23 — Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Feb. 24 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

Feb. 29 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

March 1 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

March 2 — Cape Girardeau, Mo. @ Show Me Center

March 7 — Salen, Va. @ Salem Civic Center

March 8 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

March 9 — Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena

March 21 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

March 22 — Baton Rouge, La. @ Raising Cane’s River Center

March 23 — Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

April 4 — Macon, Ga. @Macon Amphitheater

April 5 — Southhaven, Miss. @ Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

April 6 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

April 18 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

April 19 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

April 20 — Simpsonville, S.C.. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

April 25 — Irving, Texas @ The Paviion at Toyota Music Factory

April 26 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

April 27 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

May 1 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

May 3 — San Diego, Calif. @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

May 9 — San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic

May 10 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Dignity Health Amphitheatre

May 11 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

May 16 — Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

May 17 — Everett, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena

May 18 — Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

May 21 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 30 — Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha

May 31 — Waukee, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

June 1 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

attachment-Robyn Ottolini Tor Dates RobynOttolini.com loading...

Notes: Owen Riegling is the tour support.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale Sept. 15.

Robyn Ottolini's All My Friends Are Hot Tour Dates:

Nov. 2 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Stache

Nov. 3 — Warrendale, Pa. @ Jaergel's Rhythm Grille

Nov. 4 — Hanover, Md. @ The Original Cancun Cantina

Nov. 9 — Chicago, Ill. @ Bub City

Nov. 10 — Columbus, Ohio @ Rumba Cafe

Nov. 11 — Rootstown, Ohio @ Dusty Armadillo

Nov. 23 — London, Ont. @ Rum Runners

Nov. 24 — Montreal, Quebec @ Studio TD

Nov. 25 — Hamilton, Ont. @ Bridgeworks

Nov. 29 — Toronto, Ont. @ The Velvet Underground

Nov. 30 — Oshawa, Ont. @ Biltmore Theatre

Dec. 1 — Ottawan, Ont. @ Brass Monkey

attachment-Travis Tritt Acoust Tour TravisTritt.com loading...

Notes: Travis Tritt released a gospel album this week, as well.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale Sept. 15.

Travis Tritt's Solo Acoustic 2024 Tour Dates:

March 1 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts

March 2 — Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

March 3 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ The Carolina Opry

March 7 — Newton, N.C. @ Newton Performing Arts Center

March 8 — Decatur, Ala. @ Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts

March 9 — Montgomery, Ala. @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

March 14 — Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre

March 15 — Anderson, Ind. @ Paramount Theatre

March 16 — Pelham, Tenn. @ The Caverns

March 22 — Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theatre