Dan + Shay have announced an arena tour for spring 2024. Kicking off on Feb. 29 in Greenville, S.C., the Heartbreak on the Map Tour will hit 19 cities across the United States.

The tour will follow the release of their fifth studio album, Bigger Houses, which is due to drop on Friday (Sept. 15).

When they announced their tour on social media, the country duo said they were "so excited to hit the road again. Furthermore, they also hinted that there might be more dates to come.

"Which shows are you coming to? Also, any cities we should add?" bandmate Dan Smyers writes in the comments section of the announcement post.

The tour takes its name from "Heartbreak on the Map," one of the songs on the tracklist of Dan + Shay's new record. They announced that project earlier this summer, after revealing that they nearly broke up early this year after going through a period of burnout and frustration. After coming back together to make big decisions regarding the future of the band, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney recommitted to each other and to the thing that made them fall in love with their duo in the first place: Songwriting.

They've already shared some of the new songs on the project, including "Save Me the Trouble," "Heartbreak on the Map," the title track and more.

Hailey Whitters and Ben Rector will be joining Dan + Shay on the Heartbreak on the Map Tour. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 22 at 10AM local time, but fans can pre-register right now to receive an early access code.

Dan + Shay's 2024 Heartbreak on the Map Tour Dates:

Feb. 29 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 1 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

March 2 -- Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

March 7 -- Austin, Texas @ Moody Center ATX

March 8 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

March 9 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

March 14 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

March 15 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

March 16 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

March 20 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

March 21 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

March 22 -- Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Apr. 4 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

Apr. 5 -- Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Apr. 6 -- Omaha, Ne. @ CHI Health Center Omaha

Apr. 7 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Apr. 11 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Apr. 12 -- Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Apr. 13 -- Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden