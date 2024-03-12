Dan + Shay have officially completed their team for Season 25 of The Voice. The country duo invited 19-year-old aspiring singing star Kyle Schuesler to finalize their lineup after he put his own emotional spin on a Coldplay song during the end of the Blind Auditions on Tuesday night (March 12).

Schuesler sang "The Scientist," and John Legend turned his chair almost immediately upon hearing Schuesler's unique, richly textured voice, while Shay Mooney from Dan + Shay let his hand hover over his button for a bit, finally hitting it and turning the duo's chair after a particularly affecting falsetto run. Reba McEntire also turned her chair by the end of the performance, leaving Chance the Rapper as the sole judge who did not turn for Schuesler

The rapper told Schuesler that he had really earned a coveted four-chair turn, since the only reason Chance did not turn was that he had already completed his own team. McEntire called his voice "relaxing" and "soothing," adding, "Your falsetto was really smooth."

Legend said Schuesler had "made the song your own," pointing out that he turned "really early" because he loved the singer's voice and calling it a "thoroughly great performance from beginning to end."

Dan Smyers told Schuesler that he could see him doing alt-country along the lines of Zach Bryan and "putting your own spin on that style," while Mooney praised his voice's "originality" and "personality."

"I just think we'd be great coaches for you, man," Mooney summed up, and Schuesler evidently agreed, choosing Dan + Shay as his coaches as The Voice prepares to move into the next round of the competition.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.