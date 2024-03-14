Meet Team Reba: Who’s on Reba McEntire’s Team on ‘The Voice’?

The Blind Auditions are over, and Reba McEntire has officially assembled her starting team for Season 25 of The Voice.

This time around, Team Reba is a hand-selected, multi-faceted group of 10 contestants across an array of different genres. R&B, pop and — of course — country artists all get a showing in the new lineup of contestants on McEntire's team, and each one of them is a standout in their own way.

Last season, during her first outing as a coach on The Voice, McEntire gained a reputation for snagging contestants via one-chair turns: She had an instinctual knack for spotting which singers might have a hidden well of talent beneath the surface.

In Season 25, that's still true: McEntire picked up multiple contestants via one-chair turns, but she also enjoyed going head-to-head with other coaches to fight for in-demand The Voice hopefuls. At one point or another during the Season 25 Blind Auditions, the country coach successfully fought each of the other three coaches for a contestant.

In one case, she even used her "Block" button on Dan + Shay!

Flip through the gallery below to get to know the newest lineup on Team Reba: You'll find cowboys, vocal divas, soul powerhouses and everything in between in this diverse batch of The Voice contestants.