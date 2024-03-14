New Poll Reveals Which Coach Fans Would Overwhelmingly Choose on ‘The Voice’
All of the coaches on The Voice have plenty of real-life experience and hard-earned wisdom to offer their team members, but according to a new online poll, there's one coach on the show that fans feel stands out far above the others: Reba McEntire.
The Voice shared the poll via its social media accounts on Monday (March 11), asking fans, "Who would YOU want as your coach on The Voice?"
As fan responses poured in, McEntire took a commanding lead, which currently stands at a whopping majority of 41.5 percent of voters who would choose the country music legend as their coach on the iconic reality singing competition.
John Legend is next with just under 30 percent, while Dan + Shay are in third place with 17.8 percent at the time of publication.
Chance the Rapper brings up the rear in the fan-voted poll, with 14.8 percent of fans choosing him as their hypothetical coach.
McEntire turned to her own social media accounts on Wednesday (March 13) to share the results of the poll, writing, "Y'all are too sweet! #TeamReba @NBCTheVoice."
McEntire succeeded Blake Shelton in his role as the country judge on The Voice after he left his long-running stint on the show in 2023. She is currently serving as a coach for her second year during Season 25 of The Voice.
McEntire and the rest of the coaches completed their teams for Season 25 on Monday and Tuesday, March 11 and 12. The competition will move into its next phase when it returns on Monday, March 18.
The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.
