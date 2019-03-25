15 Dan + Shay Songs Every Fan Knows Word for Word

Dan + Shay's songs are some of the most listened-to of the 2000s, because the duo are one of the most celebrated modern country music duos. Even listeners from different genres have become fans!

With their strong songwriting skills and incredible vocal talent, its no wonder the duo has logged several No. 1 hits. But did you know that Dan + Shay almost threw in the towel?

Did Dan + Shay Almost Break Up?

In a very honest video, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney revealed to their fans that they almost ended their partnership. After wrapping their 2021 Arena Tour, they were both feeling burnt out. In fact, they questioned whether they ever wanted to make music again.

The frustrations stemming from the hustle of the music industry had boiled over and for four months, Dan + Shay didn't speak to one another.

It was a long and raw conversation between the two in March 2022 that brought them back together again. Both shared they wanted to do things differently - their way - in order for things to work.

Since that conversation, the duo have rekindled their partnership and their love of music. They also released a new album, Bigger Houses, in 2023 with this new outlook on life. It's great news for fans who are looking forward to Dan + Shay creating music for decades to come.

