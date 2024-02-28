Playful fightin' words were exchanged between country coaches Reba McEntire and Dan + Shay on Tuesday night (Feb. 27), during the second half of The Voice's premiere for Season 25.

Specifically, Voice hopeful Donny Van Slee gave a Blind Audition so impressive that McEntire used her one and only Block of the audition rounds to make sure he didn't land on Team Dan + Shay.

Van Slee — a practicing chiropractor with an undeniable talent for gravelly, captivating pop country — covered Lanco's 2017 radio hit "Greatest Love Story." During his performance, it was obvious that the rising talent would be a good match for Dan + Shay — but McEntire wasn't about to let that happen, and she hit the country duo's "Block" button. That meant that, despite the fact that Dan + Shay turned for him, Van Slee wouldn't have the option to join their team.

"I still don't even know how this thing works. I saw 'Blocked.' I don't know what to do with my hands right now," joked Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers. It's the duo's first season as full-time coaches on The Voice, but thanks to McEntire's competitive edge, it doesn't seem like any of the other coaches intend to take it easy on them.

"If anybody's gonna block us — the Queen Reba," Smyers continues. But his band mate Shay Mooney wasn't ready to be quite so gracious.

"You started the battle. So guess what?! Buckle up, Reba!" Mooney crowed.

When it was her turn to speak, McEntire explained that her competitive streak was actually a compliment for Dan + Shay's coaching abilities.

"When I heard you, my first thought was, 'Block them,'" she told Van Slee, officially welcoming him to Team Reba with a box of custom chicken tenders.

But Dan + Shay had the last word: "Donny, we're gonna steal you later," Smyers promised at the very end of Van Slee's time onstage.

Related: Remember Morgan Wallen's 'The Voice' Audition?

The Voice Season 25 airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.