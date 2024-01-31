Remember Morgan Wallen&#8217;s &#8216;The Voice&#8217; Audition? [Watch]

Remember Morgan Wallen’s ‘The Voice’ Audition? [Watch]

YouTube/Jason Kempin, Getty Images

In 2014, Morgan Wallen was just a long-haired country boy with a job as a landscaper. That all changed when he auditioned for The Voice.

Wallen stepped out onto the stage wearing a gray button-up shirt, a black jacket and a black tie — a much different look than what his fans are used to today. He chose to sing Howie Day's "Collide," which paired perfectly with his low, gritty voice.

Shakira instantly turned her chair, but it took some time before any of the other coaches pushed their red button. Finally, Usher punched his button, but Blake Shelton and Adam Levine opted not to take a chance on Wallen.

Both Usher and Shakira raved about the uniqueness of his voice, saying there was no other voice like his on the show or on the radio. After both coaches made their pleas, Wallen selected Usher as his coach.

The "Everything I Love" singer would later be stolen from Team Usher to continue his run on Team Adam after the second round. He made it all the way to the playoffs before being eliminated.

"Some things in life are out of your control," he told Billboard about his elimination. "Being the best you can be isn't. I didn't feel like I was the best I could have been. So I practiced harder."

Fast forward to now, and Wallen is one of the biggest names in country music. He's in the middle of working on his fourth studio album while also preparing for the 2024 leg of his One Night at a Time Tour, which resumes in April.

See Inside Morgan Wallen's Recently Sold Nashville Home

Morgan Wallen has sold his Nashville home for $835,000. The country singer sold his home for a $135,000 profit five months after being filmed on his driveway using the N-word. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house is a two-story house near Nashville's 8th Ave. It's over 2,700 square feet. Redfin confirmed the house sold on July 8, 2021, less than one month after it was listed.
Filed Under: Morgan Wallen, The Voice
Categories: Country Music News, Country Music Videos, Reality Television, Remember When
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country