Dan + Shay added a very strong new singer to their team on The Voice on Tuesday night (March 5). Aspiring star Anya True won over the country duo with her unique tone and soaring range, but they weren't the only ones who were interested.

The 17-year-old singer covered Stephen Sanchez' "Until I Found You" as part of the ongoing Season 25 Blind Auditions, and her gorgeous rendition of the song earned chair turns from Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper.

"That was a flawless performance," Shay Mooney gushed, adding, "I loved the vulnerability."

He went on to praise how "purposeful" she was in her performance, with Dan Smyers chiming in to say how much he loved her upper range. Mooney told True that he believed she had "a shot at winning this thing" under the duo's guidance before Chance the Rapper went on to make his own case, saying he could help her lean into her influences.

Reba McEntire also had high praise for True, telling her that she had no criticism to offer, adding, "It was just not what I'm looking for right now," while John Legend admitted that he had considered turning his chair, as well, though he felt she sounded "a little nervous" in spots.

True ended up choosing Dan + Shay as her coaches, causing them to stand up and hug one another in excitement before they welcomed her to their team with a T-shirt.

The Voice Season 25 airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

