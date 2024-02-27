Rookie coaching duo Dan + Shay are already having the time of their lives on the set of The Voice.

During the Season 25 premiere episode on Monday night (Feb. 26), bandmates Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney were so impressed by a contestant's Blind Auditions performance of their song "Speechless" that they just had to hop onstage and join in.

It all started when Voice hopeful Ryan Argast decided to "go big" on the Voice stage, so he selected one of Dan + Shay's signature ballads as his Blind Auditions song.

Argast's reedy, slightly gravelly voice shed new light on this romantic pop-country megahit, and his risk paid off.Though he only got one coach's chair to turn, it was arguably the most important one for this song: Dan + Shay's double chair.

"Man, that was risky, but it paid off. I knew exactly what I was listening for, and you were the magic we were looking for," the band's Shay Mooney told Argast.

"That beginning was super true to form. Super R&B. Super sexy. And when that chorus hit, you made it your own," Dan Smyers added. "I'm gonna be thinking about you every time we sing that song now, and trying to keep up with you."

And of course, they had to make things official with a duet. Dan + Shay stepped out from their coaches' chair to join Argast onstage for a quick duet rendition of "Speechless," with Smyers on then guitar and Mooney providing his signature vocal runs, Argast still taking a turn in the spotlight.

Season 25 of The Voice continues on Tuesday night (Feb. 27) during the show's two-part season premiere. Episodes air on NBC.