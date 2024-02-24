The Hilarious Reason Riley Green Won’t Go Hunting With Jelly Roll

While a lot of country artists have quite the hunting resume, few are quite as good a shot as Riley Green.

After all, his Instagram handle is @RileyDuckMan. He is known within the country community for his duck hunting prowess.

One thing is for sure, collaborating on a country song is a lot different than collaborating on a hunting trip.

I recently sat down with Green, and he got to talking about his collaboration with Jelly Roll, "Copenhagen in a Cadillac." The two country artists have become good friends over the years.

Jelly Roll is pretty open about the fact that he smokes marijuana; if Green took him hunting with him, would this have an effect on the ducks?

"Well, ducks can't smell, so I don't think that's an issue," Green responded to that question.

Green then went into why Jelly wouldn't make a good duck hunting partner: "Ya know, he's a pretty jovial guy. He's kinda out loud, so I don't know if he can be still and quiet long enough."

Green sealed the situation with, "I don't think that's for him."

You can hear "Copenhagen in a Cadillac" on Green's latest album, Ain't My Last Rodeo.

Green is currently out on the road, and he will be extremely busy in 2024, so he might miss duck hunting season this year, anyway.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 130 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, + more!

