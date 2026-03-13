Carly Pearce and Riley Green have been teasing a steamy love song and "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay" doesn't disappoint.

The lyrics to the pair's symphonic ballad find two lovers at a "should we or shouldn't we" point in the night. Another glass of wine or another slow song will tip a decision and leave Pearce struggling to get to church in the morning.

Devin Dawson, Seth Ennis, Jordan Minton and Jordan Reynolds wrote "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay."

This is the next single from Pearce's next project.

The music video (see below) doesn't shy away from the temptation.

She's done well with duets, having had hits with Lee Brice, Ashley McBryde, and Chris Stapleton in the past. This new song is her first radio duet to find her moving toward love however.

"We’re getting close to losing clothes / I should go look at the time / It’s getting late / If I don’t leave I’m gonna stay," the two artists sing during the chorus.

Sonically, "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay" maintains Pearce's commitment to traditional country music. Slow strings, steel guitar and minimal percussion free this song to be a true lyrical showcase. Each singer takes a verse before coming together for each chorus.

How does it end? It's not definitive, unless you've been in a similar situation.

Are Carly Pearce and Riley Green Dating?

Naturally, some will wonder if Pearce and Green are dating. They are not a couple.

While Green's relationship status is officially unknown (gossipy types think he's with someone, but it's not another country star), Pearce has long ago confirmed her relationship with Jordan Karcher.

While she wiped her Instagram page clean to promote this new song, she had posted of her with Karcher together as recently as Valentine's Day.

Carly Pearce, Riley Green, "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay" Lyrics:

Carly Pearce:

Two more glasses in the bottle / One more pour and I’m pretty sure I shouldn’t drive / I got church early tomorrow / And I can’t walk in all a mess, in this dress I’m in tonight / By the minute bad decisions start sounding good / Baby I ain’t saying I should.

Chorus:

If I don’t leave I’m gonna stay / If we don’t stop we’re gonna start all over again / And if I bend I’m gonna break / We’re gonna blame it on the rain or on the wine / We’re getting close to losing clothes / I should go look at the time / It’s getting late / If I don’t leave I’m gonna stay.

Riley Green

We’re so good at striking matches / We’re no good at ever putting out the flame / We keep on dancing in the ashes / And maybe isn’t doing this the definition of insane / Just say what you need to say.

Repeat Chorus

We’re already past the point of turning around / But just to say I said it out loud.

Repeat Chorus