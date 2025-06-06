Collaborations are fairly common at CMA Fest, and Day 1 of the 2025 celebration was no different.

Lainey Wilson's moment with Brooks & Dunn was probably the highlight, although Jason Aldean's song with Travis Tritt was great, too.

Elsewhere, Riley Green came out to sing "You Look Like You Love Me" with Ella Langley and Marcus King joined B&D. It was the opening set that included the most unexpected surprise, however.

CMA Fest officially began on Thursday (June 5) in downtown Nashville.

While there are many stages across Lower Broadway and beyond, these pictures spotlight the music at Nissan Stadium.

The televised highlights from CMA Fest will air on ABC on June 26.

2025 CMA Fest Day 1 Highlights:

Day 1 of CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium looked like this: K. Michelle opened with the National Anthem before Charles Esten took the stage. Ella Langley followed. Then came Tigirlily Gold, Riley Green, Darius Rucker, Scotty McCreery, Brooks & Dunn and Jason Aldean.

Photos of Tigirlily Gold and McCreery were not available. Below you'll photos of the rest, including the mentioned collaborations and a Nashville reunion.

During Esten's set, the ABC/CMT show's star brought Clare Bowen and Sam Palladio to the stage to share music together. It was a great chance to reflect on the impact of the series, which aired from 2012 to 2018.

Here is the remaining schedule for Nissan Stadium shows at CMA Fest:

June 6:

8PM Rita Wilson

8:30PM Shaboozey

9:10PM Parker McCollum

9:50 Cody Johnson

10:35 Kelsea Ballerini

11:20 Keith Urban

June 7

8PM Deana Carter

8:30PM The Red Clay Strays

9:10PM Blake Shelton

9:55PM Megan Moroney

10:35PM Jordan Davis

11:35PM Rascal Flatts (with Carly Pearce)

June 8

8PM Rodney Atkins

8:30PM Zach Top

9:05 Ashley McBryde

9:50 Bailey Zimmerman

10:35 Dylan Scott

10:40 Dierks Bentley

11:25 Luke Bryan

The schedule for CMA Fest 2025 is subject to change, especially if weather interrupts the day. Taste of Country will continue to provide pictures as they're made available.