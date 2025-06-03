Ashley McBryde, Cody Johnson to Host CMA Fest on ABC

Ashley McBryde, Cody Johnson to Host CMA Fest on ABC

CMA Fest is coming to television with a new host in 2025. Ashley McBryde will return to help recap the four-day concert series, but this year she'll be joined by Cody Johnson.

This is Johnson's first time hosting CMA Fest on television, or any televised country music event. "The Fall" singer was a CMA Male Vocalist of the Year nominee in 2024.

As always, this year's CMA Fest lineup is stacked with country music headliners.

Keith UrbanKelsea BalleriniJason Aldean and Dierks Bentley were among the first performers announced, but stars including Luke BryanBlake SheltonDarius RuckerRascal Flatts and Brooks & Dunn were quickly added.

Johnson and McBryde will also perform.

When Is CMA Fest 2025?

CMA Fest 2025 begins this week. The annual four-day country music celebration begins in Nashville on June 5 and lasts through June 8.

Nightly Nissan Stadium shows are the centerpiece of CMA Fest, but there are stages and events happening across downtown Nashville.

Dozens of country music artists will perform, and fans get a chance to interact with stars during signings and other events. This is also a popular week for fan club parties.

When Is CMA Fest 2025 On TV?

The televised event will air a little later in the month. CMA Fest Presented by SoFi is coming to ABC on June 26 at 8PM ET. It will stream the next day on Hulu.

Other stages include the Chevy Riverfront Stage, where Gabby BarrettMaddie & TaeTucker Wetmore and the War and Treaty will lead performances.

At the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park, fans will find Rodney Atkins, Blanco BrownDanielle Bradbery and more.

Typically, the televised portion of the show highlights Nissan Stadium, with select performances from the other stages and some of the downtown Nashville honkytonks.

