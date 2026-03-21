Ashley McBryde has released a powerful new video for her latest song, "Bottle Tells Me So." Will she land at the top of the most popular videos in country music this week?

We're about to find out, with help from Taste of Country readers just like you.

McBryde's new video and song talk directly about what it's like when alcohol starts running your life — a topic McBryde has admitted she knows a little bit too much about.

She's facing competition from new clips from Julia Cole, Russell Dickerson, Parker McCollum and Tenille Townes.

Home Free ascend to the top of the Countdown this week, pushing Spencer Hatcher down to No. 2.

Lainey Wilson debuts at No. 7 with her new video for "Can't Sit Still," while Tim McGraw and Parker McCollum return to the Top 10 along with Lauren Alaina and Chase Matthew.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.