Eric Church Reveals 2026 Free the Machine Tour With Ella Langley + More

Eric Church's break from touring won't last long. The singer just announced that his Free the Machine Tour will pick back up in 2026 with a whole new set of opening acts.

  • The Free the Machine Tour began on Sept. 12 with fall dates through Nov. 15.
  • Twenty four new dates for 2026 were just announced, starting on Jan. 22 in Washington D.C.
  • The tour is in support of his latest album, Evangeline vs. the Machine.

Eric Church Free the Machine Tour Lineup

Six different artists will split dates as an opening act. Caylee Hammack, Ella Langley, 49 Winchester, Stephen Wilson Jr., Kashus Culpepper and Ashley McBryde will play before Church as he tours the east coast, southeast, midwest and Texas.

The first leg of the tour focused on the west coast, with several shows in California, Washington and Oregon. See a full list of dates below.

Tickets for Church's 2026 Free the Machine Tour go on sale via his website on Oct. 3.

Eric Church, 2026 Free the Machine Tour Dates

Jan. 22 — Washington D.C. @ The Anthem
Jan. 23 — Washington D.C. @ The Anthem
Feb. 5 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
Feb. 6 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
Feb. 7 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Grand Casino Arena
Feb. 12 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Feb. 13 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
Feb. 14 — Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
Feb. 19 – North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Feb. 20 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Feb. 21 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Feb. 26 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Feb. 27 — Forth Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Feb. 28 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
March 5 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
March 6 — Greensboro, N.C. @ First Horizon Coliseum
March 7 — North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum
March 19 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
March 20 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
March 27 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
April 3 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
April 4 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
April 10 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
April 11 — Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark International Arena

