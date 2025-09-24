Eric Church's break from touring won't last long. The singer just announced that his Free the Machine Tour will pick back up in 2026 with a whole new set of opening acts.

The Free the Machine Tour began on Sept. 12 with fall dates through Nov. 15.

Twenty four new dates for 2026 were just announced, starting on Jan. 22 in Washington D.C.

The tour is in support of his latest album, Evangeline vs. the Machine.

Eric Church Free the Machine Tour Lineup

Six different artists will split dates as an opening act. Caylee Hammack, Ella Langley, 49 Winchester, Stephen Wilson Jr., Kashus Culpepper and Ashley McBryde will play before Church as he tours the east coast, southeast, midwest and Texas.

The first leg of the tour focused on the west coast, with several shows in California, Washington and Oregon. See a full list of dates below.

Eric Church Tour Poster Courtesy of Eric Church / EB Media loading...

Tickets for Church's 2026 Free the Machine Tour go on sale via his website on Oct. 3.

Eric Church, 2026 Free the Machine Tour Dates

Jan. 22 — Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

Jan. 23 — Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

Feb. 5 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Feb. 6 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Feb. 7 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Grand Casino Arena

Feb. 12 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 13 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Feb. 14 — Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

Feb. 19 – North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Feb. 20 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Feb. 21 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Feb. 26 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Feb. 27 — Forth Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Feb. 28 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

March 5 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

March 6 — Greensboro, N.C. @ First Horizon Coliseum

March 7 — North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

March 19 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 20 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

March 27 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

April 3 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 4 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

April 10 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 11 — Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark International Arena