See the Best Pictures From CMA Fest 2025

The best moments from CMA Fest 2025 definitely involved a collaboration. There were plenty of them across four days of country music in Nashville.

Day 4 included Dierks Bentley bringing his tour opener Zach Top to the stage with him, and Bailey Zimmerman inviting BigXthaPlug forward to sing their duet "All the Way."

Other moments included children. For example, Rodney Atkins brought his son Eli out to sing and ... is that really Ella Langley holding a baby?

Luke Bryan was Sunday night's (June 8) closer. We included photos from his set near the top of this gallery of the best pictures from all four days of CMA Fest.

CMA Fest happened June 5-8 in downtown Nashville.

While there are many stages across Lower Broadway and beyond, these pictures spotlight the music at Nissan Stadium.

The televised highlights from CMA Fest will air on ABC on June 26.

What Is CMA Fest?

CMA Fest used to be known as CMA Music Fest, and before that, Fan Fair. It started in 1972 as a way to spotlight country music and to give fans a chance to meet and get autographs from artists.

Over the next decade, it grew in size and moved to the Nashville Fairgrounds.

In the early 2000s, Fan Fair moved to downtown Nashville and re-branded in 2004. That same year, a partnership with ABC began, allowing for highlights to be played on television at a later date. Tens of thousands of country fans come to Nashville to attend many of the free or paid shows. The nightly Nissan Stadium shows are highlights for many.

This year's CMA Fest was affected by weather. Friday and Saturday brought heavy rains and storms to Nashville, but the show pressed on after they passed. It's not unusual for a nightly CMA Fest show to end well after midnight.

CMA Fest 2025: See Pictures + Highlights From Day 4 See the best pictures from CMA Fest Day 4! Rodney Atkins opened at Nissan Stadium and was joined by his son Eli to sing "Watching You." After that came Zach Top, Ashley McBryde, Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes