Like Morgan Wallen has long been known for his mullet and Luke Bryan can't part with his super tight jeans, fans have come to associate Riley Green with his mustache.

However, that mustache is no more — Green is sporting a bare upper lip as of Tuesday afternoon (May 20).

"Never let them know your next move," the singer writes over a photo of his clean-shaven face on social media.

He appears to be sitting in the car after coming from the barbershop, and if you only look quickly, you could even mistake him for Wallen.

The "There Was This Girl" hitmaker is sporting a backwards cap and a soft smile — he knows exactly what he has done.

Green added the hashtag "she gone" to the bottom of the picture, with the "she" being the 'stache.

It’s wild how much facial hair can change an appearance.

This fresh shave comes on the heels of Green's "You Look Like You Love Me" duet partner, Ella Langley, telling media that she is the one who convinced him to keep his mustache after they filmed an Old Western-influenced music video together.

"Everyone’s excited about Riley’s mustache. You can thank me for Riley’s mustache," Langley said earlier this month. "I told Riley that he could not shave his mustache off, at least for the music video."

Fans likely thought Green was pretty fond of the facial hair (we did), since he even named it "The Conquistador."

"You know what I realized? I can hide a lot of emotions with this," he admitted of his mustache and soul patch in an interview last fall.

Well, there’s nothing to hide his emotions now, so he'll need to work on his poker face.

Green began sporting his signature mustache around 2021, and while the facial hair started as a lighthearted experiment, it became a defining feature of Green's face.

This will take some getting used to. Fortunately, fans will be seeing a lot of this country star in the coming months: He's got live dates scattered at fairs and festivals all summer long.