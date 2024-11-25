Riley Green Has Given His Iconic Facial Hair a Name

While Riley Green continues to become a household name with his music, there's another name associated with the country singer that might be growing in fame.

And it has to do with his facial hair.

When Green visited the radio show Big D & Bubba ahead of the CMA Awards, his unique style of grooming was brought up. More specifically, the small patch of hair resting on top of his chin, just below his lower lip.

Many might call this a soul patch, but Green has a different name for it.

"I call it 'The Conquistador,'" the singer tells Big D & Bubba. "It adds a lot, if you really think about it."

"You know what I realized? I can hide a lot of emotions with this," he admits, before demonstrating that his face looks the same whether he's happy or angry.

See for yourself in the clip below:

Riley Green's First CMA Award

Green won his first CMA Award this year. He and Ella Langley took home the trophy for Musical Event of the Year with their smash hit collaboration, "You Look Like You Love Me," which they also performed during the broadcast.

The song has gained a lot of popularity for several reasons: It is a nod to classic duets found in country music history, and it features verses that are not sung, but rather done in spoken word, which sets it apart.

There's also undeniable chemistry between Green and Langley, which has sparked a lot of rumors about the two possibly being in a relationship. Those rumblings were put to bed when Langley told Taste of Country that she and Green are not dating, but are just good friends.