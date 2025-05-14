Ella Langley Takes Credit for Riley Green’s Mustache: ‘You Can Thank Me’

Ella Langley, the winningest person at this year's ACM Awards, has an admission to make about her tourmate and duet partner Riley Green.

That mustache everyone loves? That's her doing — at least, she encouraged him to keep it.

"Everyone’s excited about Riley’s mustache. You can thank me for Riley’s mustache," Langley said backstage after the ACM Awards.

"Other than God, I guess."

Langley explains that she co-directed the "You Look Like You Love Me" music video — her duet with Green, which led to three ACM Awards wins last week, including Single of the Year — and she knew she wanted it to look like "an old Western."

That's what the song reminds her of, so she pictured it taking place in a saloon in the Old West.

"I told Riley that he could not shave his mustache off, at least for the music video," she says.

"... and so here we are still, a year later, and I don't think he can get rid of the 'stache. We're stuck this way."

As for her bangs? Same thing — she's not getting rid of them. "I don't think I would now," Langley admits. "It really does fit my face."

"Plus, who needs Botox when you have bangs?" she quips.

Green is seemingly fond of his facial hair, too — he even named it, "The Conquistador."

"You know what I realized? I can hide a lot of emotions with this," he admitted of his mustache and soul patch in an interview last fall. It's his poker face assist.

Mustaches have made a big comeback in 2025, especially in country music. Take Zach Top, the 2025 ACM New Male Artist of the Year, for example — he's rocking quite a fur sash on his upper lip, and fans have taken to it, as well. They even joke that he looks like he's Alan Jackson's son.

Tucker Wetmore is another newer country artist who rocks a mustache quite well:

