Ella Langley bagged her third trophy when she won Single of the Year for her hit song "You Look Like You Love Me" featuring Riley Green at the 2025 ACM Awards.

The song had already won the award for Visual Media of the Year, while Langley won New Female Artist of the Year.

"I'm still outta breath a little," Langley said at the podium, "And I feel like I kinda have been since this song came out."

"I grew up on classic country, and there's a lot of talking in it. Conway Twitty. Johnny Lee. David Alan Coe," she continued. "This song really changed it for me as a songwriter. It taught me to just not care so much and write what you love and write what feels good."

She then passed the mic over to Green, who wrote the second verse for the song.

"I just wanna say how cool it is that a song with talking verses won an award," he pointed out. "I'm so proud of Ella and how she represents the home state of Alabama with me."

"I'm so happy for her success and I'm happy to be a part of this song," he added.

This trophy is presented to the recording artist behind the winning single, as well as the producer(s) and record label(s) associated with the project. The other nominees in the category were Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Cody Johnson's "Dirt Cheap," Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's "I Had Some Help," and Chris Stapleton's "White Horse."

Langley was a relatively little-known up-and-comer when she and Green released "You Look Like You Love Me" in June 2024. Immediately, fans started gravitating toward the song's classic country chops and call-and-response style vocals, comparing Langley and Green to iconic country male-female duets like Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty and Tammy Wynette and George Jones.

The song was a breath of light-hearted fresh and air, and that — combined with some rumors that Langley and Green might be romantically involved — helped propel buzz surrounding the song, which ultimately gave Langley her first No. 1 on the country radio chart.

Producer Will Bundy shares this ACM win with Langley and Green, as do the record labels that released it, Sawgod and Columbia Records.

The 2025 ACM Awards are streaming live from Frisco, Texas' Ford Center via Amazon Prime Video. Reba McEntire is hosting the show.

