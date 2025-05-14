Why People Think There’s Cold Hard Proof That Riley Green + Megan Moroney Are Dating

Wait, are Riley Green and Megan Moroney dating? The rumors about a potential link between them are heating up again — and this time, fans think they've got undeniable proof.

This past week, a video started circulating of two people who look a whole lot like Moroney and Green walking into an airport together. In the clip, they're both playing it pretty lowkey — he's got his hood up and sunglasses on, while she's wearing a ball cap — but it certainly looks a whole lot like the two country stars.

This video was reportedly filmed in late April at a Panama City Beach, Fla. airport, and it reignited an are-they-or-aren't-they debate that these two artists' fanbases have been scrutinizing for months now.

The airport video was pretty compelling to some fans, but this week, some even more convincing evidence cropped up.

That came in the form of a new series of fan-snapped photos, taken on May 13 in Green's hometown of Jacksonville, Ala.

Once again, it's a little hard to confirm that the people in the photos really are Green and Moroney. The snaps show the back of their heads as they're driving down a small-town road in a Chrysler convertible. The woman in the passenger seat has long platinum blonde hair pulled up into a knot.

But TikTok user @Madilynnlang says in the comments that she took the pictures herself, and she confirms that indeed, it was Moroney and Green.

"I guess the rumors were true," she says.

https://www.tiktok.com/@madilynnlang/photo/7504100477215378734

It's also a pretty distinctive-looking car. In a video Green posted to TikTok in 2023, he shows off his car collection, including a Chrysler convertible that looks a whole lot like the car in the pictures.

The only difference is that the one Green posted is white, while the one in the fan-snapped photo is blue. But Green posted his video two years ago — plenty of time for a paint job in between then and now.

On Instagram, another local couple swears they spotted Moroney and Green together, and they too confirmed that they definitely think the two are dating.

"We saw it with our own eyes. If he's bringing her to the hometown, they been going for a while. Ain't no speculation about it no more," the woman says in the clip.

She says she's got a picture that she doesn't plan to post, but as she's describing it, it sounds very much like the car photos another eagle-eyed fan shared on TikTok. She says her picture is of the back of their heads while they're riding in a car.

Read More: Megan Moroney Confirms the Internet Sleuths Were Right About One Thing

"We're here to settle the debate. Him and Megan are together together," she adds.

Why Did Fans Think Riley Green + Megan Moroney Were Dating Before Now?

Buckle up, because this particular fan theory gets especially into the weeds.

In late 2024, fans first started buzzing about rumors linking the pair after social media sleuths pegged Moroney and Green on vacation at the very same tropical beach.

They even compared ocean views and cloud patterns from the photos the two stars posted, in an attempt to prove that not only were they in the same town, but they were looking at the very same view.

Someone else shared a handful of bar photos that seemed to imply they were barhopping together with friends, and Moroney may even have been wearing Green's cowboy hat.

During this time, Green and Moroney both denied that they were in a relationship. In March, she admitted that they were indeed both on vacation at the same place, but said it was total coincidence.

"It's one of those things where if you know someone on a small island, you're like, 'Oh s--t, you're here too.' So it was fun," she said.

As for whether or not there was a romantic element to that trip? "Just because we're hanging out doesn't mean we're romantically dating. You know what I mean?" Moroney added.

Neither star has ever confirmed that they're in any kind of romantic relationship.

Meanwhile, rumors have also floated around linking Green to his "You Look Like You Love Me" duet partner Ella Langley. He has denied those too, joking that Langley is "too smart" to date him.