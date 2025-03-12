Megan Moroney Confirms the Internet Sleuths Were Right About One Thing

Megan Moroney has denied rumors that she's in a romantic relationship with fellow country singer Riley Green.

But there's one part of that rumor that fans got totally right: She and Green were both on vacation at Saint-Jean, St. Barthélemy at the same time last December.

This fan theory got especially into the weeds, so here's a quick refresher: In December, some TikTok sleuths deduced that both Moroney and Green were at St. Barts by using Google's AI reverse image search tool on the tropical views the two stars separately posted to social media. They even compared cloud patterns and placements of boats in the water to support their theory that not only were Moroney and Green on the same island, they were looking at the very same view.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Moroney confirms that yes, she and Green were both at St. Barts, and they saw each other during the trip.

But they didn't go on the vacation together, she adds.

"He was individually on his vacation with his friends," the singer explains. "St. Barts is a popular place!"

Moroney says that it was coincidence that they were there at the same time, but when they realized their trips overlapped, she and Green met up.

"It's one of those things where if you know someone on a small island, you're like, 'Oh s--t, you're here too.' So it was fun," she relates.

But she underscores that they're not a couple.

"Just because we're hanging out doesn't mean we're romantically dating. You know what I mean?" Moroney adds.

She says she was a little surprised by how much about the vacation fans were able to learn from her post, saying of the reverse imaging tool, "I didn't even know that was a thing."

But she doesn't mind when her listeners do deep digging into her personal life and come up with their own theories. "I don't blame them for doing some FBI research," the singer jokes.