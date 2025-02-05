Megan Moroney and Riley Green's fanbases have been putting on their detective hats over the past couple of months, trying to prove that the two stars are dating — or at least, that they're getting very cozy together.

In an early January interview with SiriusXM, Moroney said she's "single AF" — but she didn't completely deny that the fan theories could be onto something.

She doesn't mention Green's name in the clip, though it aired around the same time that some TikTok sleuths put two and two together from the two stars' social media posts and theorized that they could have been on vacation in the same tropical spot — Saint-Jean, St. Barthélemy — at the same time.

"I feel like these past two weeks are the first time I've taken a breath all year, I feel," Moroney explained in her SiriusXM interview. "... Even just trying to get to know someone right now, I'm just like, 'I'm just exhausted.'"

2025's not looking any less busy for her, either. "I have a whole tour next year," the singer points out. "Maybe in, what, 2026? Maybe I'll get a boyfriend."

Fans have been curious about both Green and Moroney's respective love lives for a while now.

Of course, Moroney's breakout hit "Tennessee Orange" drew speculation that it was based on a relationship with Morgan Wallen — a link she finally confirmed in 2024, saying that they had indeed been briefly romantically involved, though never exclusively.

More recently, fans were throwing out theories that Green might be dating his "You Look Like You Love Me" duet partner Ella Langley. Both parties denied those rumors, and Green said Langley was "too smart" to even want to date him in the first place.

Read More: Megan Moroney Admits Her Eyes Are Set on One Unattainable Man

But the evidence linking Green to Moroney — at least, as a casual fling — is pretty compelling.

Those same social media sleuths that pegged them at the same tropical beach got even more specific than just a generalized location. One eagle-eyed fan even compared ocean photos the two separately shared, drawing circles around the boats and the cloud patterns in an attempt to prove they weren't just one the same island — they were looking at the same view.

Someone else compared a group of photos that seem to imply they were hanging out at a bar together with a group of friends, and that Moroney might have even been wearing Green's cowboy hat.

Still, Moroney's comments seem to make it clear that she's focusing on work for now. At the very most, their link isn't a serious relationship — until 2026, at least.