Megan Moroney Admits Her Eyes Are Set on One Unattainable Man

Fans know of the long-standing rumors of a Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen relationship, which she seemingly confirmed at one point.

But Moroney has a new crush — though she admits this one is a pipe dream to even meet this man.

In a recent interview with CMT, the "Am I Okay?" singer was speaking on who she would love to meet one day, when she spilled her unwavering love for Justin Bieber.

"I still haven't met Justin Bieber, and I would pass out, throw up and die probably," she says. "So, we're waiting on that."

Bieber is just years older than Moroney, so when the "Baby" hitmaker was in his prime of fame, Moroney would have been a teenager.

"Once you have Bieber fever, I don't think it goes away. I'm at the ripe age of 26 and I think I would still freak out if I saw Justin Bieber," she continues, gushing now.

Of course, it will stay at fandom — Bieber is happily married to Hailey Bieber and they have a new baby together.

Fans are in the comments section also admitting their love for Bieber. One writes, "I’m 60 and think I would freak out if I saw Justin Bieber! The fever doesn’t go away."

