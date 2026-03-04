A man armed with a gun and knife was arrested for trespassing at an Athens, Ga. venue hours before Megan Moroney was scheduled to perform there.

The incident occurred on Feb. 23, according to WSBTV, at the city's Akins Ford Arena at the Classic Center. The man was identified by security as David Allen.

What Happened Before Megan Moroney's Athens Show?

WSBTV reports that police were alerted to an armed man taking photos of the interior of the building, and possibly also the people inside.

He was carrying a gun and a pocket knife.

When Allen was apprehended by authorities, a search of his backpack revealed that he was carrying an extra magazine for his gun, a camera and a Onewheel board, which is a kind of electric skateboard.

The venue was secured by guards, but Allen reportedly told officers that he was able to simply walk in.

He also reportedly said that he was a location scout looking for possible places to film scenes for an upcoming movie called 21 Down. He said the movie was filming on the University of Georgia campus. Per IMDB, 21 Down is indeed the title of a film of an Ashley Judd-led film that is currently in production.

But WSBTV reports that the university said it had no record of working with Allen when officers called to check his story.

Allen was arrested and taken to Athens-Clarke County Jail, where he was booked for trespassing.

Did Megan Moroney's Athens, Ga. Show Go On As Scheduled?

Yes. Moroney played her show as scheduled in Athens, and gave the live debut of multiple songs on her just-released Cloud 9 album.

Cloud 9 came out on Feb. 20, three days before her show in Athens.

Moroney has a busy summer ahead as she embarks on her Cloud 9 Tour in support of her new project. The tour will hit cities across the U.S. through mid-September before heading abroad for an international leg in the fall.