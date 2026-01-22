Megan Moroney is set to release her new album Cloud 9 on February 20th, showcasing her vocal talents -- but I stumbled upon a certain hidden talent that the star rarely talks about.

Did you know that the "6 Months Later" singer could actually sit down and go through all of your personal paperwork and bank statements and file your 2025 tax return for you?

I asked Moroney, who went to University of Georgia and majored in accounting, if her accounting chops were still as sharp as they once were in college.

"I don't know if I'm still good at it," she responded with a smile.

But could she get the job done and file them for you?

Moroney says "Yeah, I could, probably." She explained that although she majored in accounting, she really wasn't sure that was what she actually wanted to do for the rest of her life.

Moroney said "Once I got to the age where it's like 'Oh shoot, you're about to have to get a job, girl,' I thought I was going to be an accountant, so that's what I went to school for."

What Did Megan Moroney Want to Be When She Was a Child?

Megan Moroney says "I probably didn't even think about it, honestly. I mean baby me wanted to be a princess or something."

Is Megan Moroney Touring in 2026?

Yes. Moroney will hit the road to promote her soon-to-be-released album, Cloud 9. Her tour kicks off on May 29 in Columbus, Oh and ends on Oct 1 in Belfast, UK.

Lets take a look at some of Moroney's best vocal work to-date.

