Megan Moroney Unfurls Dates for Her 2026 The ‘Cloud 9′ Tour
Megan Moroney's new pink era is getting a dreamy live show treatment in 2026.
The singer has announced a massive international trek billed as The Cloud 9 Tour.
Shows are set to kick off at the end of May in Columbus, Ohio. She'll hit U.S. dates throughout the summer, wrapping the domestic leg up on Aug. 21 with a hometown show in Nashville, Tenn.
Read More: Megan Moroney's 10 Best Songs Are Sharp, Sad + Laugh-Out-Loud Funny
But Moroney won't be done yet. In the fall of 2026, The Cloud 9 Tour will head overseas for dates in Scandinavia, France, the Netherlands, Germany and multiple UK dates.
When Do Tickets to Megan Moroney's 2026 Tour Go on Sale?
All tickets for the Cloud 9 Tour will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 12., at 10AM local time.
Is Megan Moroney Releasing an Album in 2026?
Yes. In fact, the album is called Cloud 9, so it shares its name with her upcoming tour.
Moroney's Cloud 9 album is due for release on Feb. 20, so it'll be out well before she kicks off the tour.
Read More: Megan Moroney Gets Revenge in Savage "6 Months Later" Video
She's shared a bit of the track list already, including the previously released "6 Months Later" and "Beautiful Things." The title track will also be the album opener.
Megan Moroney, The Cloud 9 Tour 2026 Dates:
May 29 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
May 30 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
June 2 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
June 5 — Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
June 6 — Greensboro, N.C. @ First Horizon Coliseum
June 8 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
June 12 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
June 13 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
June 16 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
June 18 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest
June 19 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
June 20 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena
July 7 — Boston, Ma. @ TD Garden
July 9 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
July 10 -- Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
July 11 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
July 14 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
July 16 — Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center
July 17 — Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark International Arena
July 18 — Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena
July 24 — Monticello, Iowa @ Great Jones County Fair
July 25 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
July 26 — Lincoln, Ne. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
July 28 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Aug. 1 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Aug. 2 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 5 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Aug. 7 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 11 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena
Aug. 14 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Aug. 15 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Aug. 16 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Aug. 18 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 21 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 13 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
Sept. 15 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet
Sept. 18 — Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria
Sept. 19 — Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium
Sept. 21 — Paris, France @ Le Trianon
Sept. 23 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
Sept. 26 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
Sept. 27 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
Oct. 1 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena
The 10 Best Megan Moroney Songs
Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak