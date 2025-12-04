Megan Moroney's new pink era is getting a dreamy live show treatment in 2026.

The singer has announced a massive international trek billed as The Cloud 9 Tour.

Shows are set to kick off at the end of May in Columbus, Ohio. She'll hit U.S. dates throughout the summer, wrapping the domestic leg up on Aug. 21 with a hometown show in Nashville, Tenn.

Read More: Megan Moroney's 10 Best Songs Are Sharp, Sad + Laugh-Out-Loud Funny

But Moroney won't be done yet. In the fall of 2026, The Cloud 9 Tour will head overseas for dates in Scandinavia, France, the Netherlands, Germany and multiple UK dates.

Megan Moroney the Cloud 9 Tour Dates Courtesy of Sweet Talk Publicity loading...

When Do Tickets to Megan Moroney's 2026 Tour Go on Sale?

All tickets for the Cloud 9 Tour will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 12., at 10AM local time.

Is Megan Moroney Releasing an Album in 2026?

Yes. In fact, the album is called Cloud 9, so it shares its name with her upcoming tour.

Moroney's Cloud 9 album is due for release on Feb. 20, so it'll be out well before she kicks off the tour.

Read More: Megan Moroney Gets Revenge in Savage "6 Months Later" Video

She's shared a bit of the track list already, including the previously released "6 Months Later" and "Beautiful Things." The title track will also be the album opener.

Megan Moroney, The Cloud 9 Tour 2026 Dates:

May 29 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

May 30 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 2 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

June 5 — Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

June 6 — Greensboro, N.C. @ First Horizon Coliseum

June 8 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

June 12 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

June 13 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

June 16 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

June 18 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest

June 19 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

June 20 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

July 7 — Boston, Ma. @ TD Garden

July 9 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

July 10 -- Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

July 11 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

July 14 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

July 16 — Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

July 17 — Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark International Arena

July 18 — Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena

July 24 — Monticello, Iowa @ Great Jones County Fair

July 25 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

July 26 — Lincoln, Ne. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

July 28 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 1 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Aug. 2 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 5 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Aug. 7 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 11 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena

Aug. 14 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Aug. 15 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Aug. 16 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Aug. 18 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 21 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 13 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

Sept. 15 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet

Sept. 18 — Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

Sept. 19 — Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium

Sept. 21 — Paris, France @ Le Trianon

Sept. 23 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

Sept. 26 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

Sept. 27 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

Oct. 1 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena