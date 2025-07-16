Megan Moroney gets revenge — in the glitteriest, girliest way possible — in the new music video for her song "6 Months Later."

Picture this: You're sitting at home, crying over a guy who broke your heart, when you see an infomercial come on your '90s-era, bejeweled bedroom television set.

You dial the number, and on the other end of the line is another version of yourself — just a more confident version, and one that's got a magic button panel with the power to ruin your ex's day.

That's the fantasy that Moroney lives out in the "6 Months Later" video, a visual treatment set to her song about the sweet vindication of getting a phone call from an ex who wants a second chance.

In this reality, the version of Moroney working at the Karma Now! hotline tracks her ex throughout his day — and finds subtle ways to ruin it.

She presses a button, and the milk in his morning cereal suddenly goes sour; he's out on a date, and she presses a button to make his steak turn bad.

Finally, the hotline hits the jackpot: The guy's run of bad luck leads him to call up Moroney and ask for her back, and she gets the satisfaction of turning him down.

But wait, there's more!

When Moroney's ex picked up his phone to call her, he was actually sitting next to his new girlfriend — and she caught him in the act and threw him out.

Next thing you know, she turns on her television and sees the Karma Now! infomercial, and the cycle begins all over again.

All About Megan Moroney's "6 Months Later"

Moroney put out "6 Months Later" in June. Along with a Kenny Chesney duet called "You Had to Be There," it's the first new music she's released since dropping her Am I Okay? album in 2024.

It's possible that means that Moroney is already building toward her next album chapter. Am I Okay? arrived last July, and a deluxe version, Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine), followed that October.

Wait, Doesn't Megan Moroney's "6 Months Later" Video Look a Little Familiar?

Several themes from the "6 Months Later" video mirror another video Moroney put out, for her song "I'm Not Pretty," in 2023.

Both clips are colorful and feminine, and feature an alternate reality that borders on surreal.

Also, both feature a strong cast of female friends working together. There are so many similarities between the two, "6 Months Later" could almost serve as a sequel.

Moroney co-directed both videos, so it's not a huge surprise that are some visual and thematic similarities.