Megan Moroney's got plenty of woe-is-me heartbreak songs, but "6 Months Later" ain't one of 'em.

More accurately, this light-hearted and quippy new song is a word of consolation for anyone currently getting dumped. Don't worry, the song says. He'll call, and you'll wind up having the last laugh.

Things start out not looking great for the narrator of "6 Months Later," when a breakup leaves her so devastated that she's "pretty sure they called a hearse outside." But as time passes, her heart heals, and she realizes that she's better off without this particular relationship in her life.

The twist? Her ex comes to a different conclusion. After months have gone by, he gives her a call, full of regret and wanting a second lease on their love story.

That perfectly lays the groundwork for Moroney to turn him down, and conclude with the sucker punch: "What doesn't kill you calls you six months later."

This song is full of Meg-isms that would make even Dolly Parton proud. Even when she's remembering the lowest points of this breakup, Moroney's laughing. And by the time she gets to the final bridge, she realizes that pain doesn't just make you stronger. It also makes you "blonder and hotter."

Moroney wrote "6 Months Later" alongside co-writers Ben Williams, David "Messy" Mescon and Rob Hatch. It's one of her first new releases since she dropped her 2024 Am I Okay? album, following a Kenny Chesney duet called "You Had to Be There."

Here Are the Lyrics to Megan Moroney's "6 Months Later":

Let me set you the scene / November circa 2019 / Put a hole in my heart, watched it bleed / You said that we were better off as strangers

I was barely alive Out of six feet deep I was five / Pretty sure they called a hearse outside Okay, that’s dramatic but I survived...then I survived

Chorus:

The ”Hey Meg I think I want you back / I’m a couple drinks in thinking it’s my bad / That I let you walk away and let you go” / It's a tale as old as time I guess / When you couldn’t care more, I couldn’t care less / You’re a little too late to the party, heartbreaker / What doesn’t kill you calls you six months later

Oh how the turns have tabled / All the sudden now you’re willing and able / Little therapy now you’re so stable / Okay, well...your next girlfriend will be so lucky to not hear...

Repeat Chorus



What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger / And blonder and hotter / Makes you wonder what you even saw in him at all / What doesn’t kill you always calls