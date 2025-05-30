Megan Moroney says she really doesn't mind having her heart broken, but historically she's been the breaker-upper more than the broken-up-with.

The "Am I Okay?" singer is this week's guest on the Taste of Country Nights: On Demand podcast. Talking to Evan Paul, she shared one particularly strange breakup.

"Am I Okay?" is the titular Top 5 single from her most recent album.

"You Had to Be" there, a duet with Kenny Chesney, is also a Top 40 song on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

During this interview, she also tells the story of her new song and reveals that she and Ed Sheeran may be plotting something.

"I do like being sad, though," she admits. "I think it feels good to be sad."

Any songwriter will tell you that breakups are good for business, but Moroney puts a twist on that. It's not necessarily having a guy break up with her that leads to lyrical gold and moody country music.

"I think where my hurt comes from in songwriting is I've made something in my head out of a situation that wasn't what it was and so I kind of break my own heart that way," she tells Evan Paul.

That said ...

"I feel like I do a lot of the dumping," she says, laughing. Not that she's keeping score.

Still, she didn't take long to answer when asked about a memorable or unusual breakup.

"In like fifth grade I dumped this guy because I wanted to date the bad boy who was like 15 and in seventh grade," Moroney reveals, hopefully exaggerating details because 15 is very old for seventh grade.

Like, how bad was this bad boy? We'll never know.

"It didn't go anywhere. My mom actually wouldn't let him come over."

Smart move, Mrs. M., smart move.

