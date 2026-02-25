Megan Moroney brought some joy and music to the kids of St. Jude recently. The "Am I Okay?" hitmaker also shared some special time with three of her biggest little fans.

Moroney's Cloud 9 album dropped earlier this month.

Her visit with three St. Jude patients — Faith, Erma and Hudsyn — was filmed and released via St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's social media.

Patients attending an acoustic concert at the hospital were encouraged to write down beautiful things in their life on a heart. It's a nod to Moroney's current radio single, "Beautiful Things."

Faith — who’s battling Ewing sarcoma, a type of bone cancer — actually wrote about the interaction at St. Jude’s Inspire website. The teen recalls learning one of her favorite singers was going to pay a visit and that not only could she watch, but she could also interview Moroney.

“It was super exciting, and I ran around the house telling my three siblings,” she shares.

Talking to Moroney was easy, Faith shares. She was nervous, but it felt like she was talking to an old friend.

“I talked to her about her favorite songs that she’s written and her favorite places she’s gone,” Faith recalls. “Each new album she puts out has a different color theme. She’s had green. She’s had blue. Now she has pink. So, I asked her, ‘What made you choose pink?’”

Watch clips from the interaction here and see what Moroney and 4-year-old Erma (neuroblastoma) have in common. It’s rather adorable.

“Beautiful Things” is among the softer songs on Cloud 9. It’s also one she chose to release ahead of the project.

When she dropped it as a radio single, she shared that she wrote the lyrics with her niece in mind. It feels like she is sharing part of her story as well, but the message is very accessible.

"Fires burn up canyons / A hurricane can wreck a beach / Words can make a mockingbird forget they're born to sing / Lies can break a fragile heart / And doubt can crush your dreams / But, honey, just take it from me / The world is hard on beautiful things," Moroney sings.

Not surprisingly, the song and Moroney's performance will have a lasting impact on those in attendance at St. Jude on this day.