Megan Moroney's third album 'Cloud 9' is releasing on Friday (Feb. 20), but Moroney herself just admitted that the record almost had a completely different title which would have taken it in a different direction.

The "6 Months Later" singer appeared on SiriusXM’s The Highway where she said, "Initially I thought the album was going to be called Medicine. It was one of the first songs I wrote where I was like, 'Oh, I can build a world around that. It's going to be so much fun.'"

Not sure why, but the name Cloud 9 feels a lot happier and more pink, the theme-color of her record, than the name Medicine does.

Why Did Megan Moroney Name Her Album Cloud 9?

The singer/songwriter says, "I just got to a point in my life, it was like a very foreign feeling to feel so happy. Just like an excitement to live, which you know I feel like is rare for a lot of us to just wake up and be like, 'Wow, today is wonderful.'"

Moroney continued explaining how she is the happiest she has ever been in her life. "I was just in my career, in my personal life, like I was just, I could see where Cloud 9 was and I knew that I was way above it," she reflects.

She does have a song on the record named "Medicine" and it has some fierce lyrics that don't really necessarily show her being above Cloud 9 with happiness.

Oh, poor, poor you, now, who's the fool / Saying I'm messing with your head again? / Well, how you like to taste your own medicine? (You know, baby?)

It is a safe bet that theming the record around her "Cloud 9" song, would evoke more of a happy feeling from the listener than "Medicine" might.

I'm walking on sunshine, holding your hand / You're putting stars in my eyes like no one else can / You get me high, high, high / You give me that look, I'm floating on air.

