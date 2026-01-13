I am here to tell you that Dan + Shay are not only known for their powerhouse vocals on memorable ballads, but their senses of humor as well.

I recently spoke to the duo on Taste of Country Nights and proposed a scenario in which they were going to add a third member to the group, and I asked them who they would choose.

Shay Mooney said, "I'd say get a female. Maybe get like Megan Moroney. We would have to just go with Megan. I dunno about Dan, Shay and Megan Moroney."

Dan Smyers keyed in with, "Meg, maybe. We gotta put her first though," insinuating that the new band name would be Meg + Dan + Shay.

Smyers then suggested the new group would be named "MegShaDan," a delightful combination of the three names, although he admitted that the name "sounds like a dinosaur or something."

Mooney joked, "MegShaDan sounds like a new movie that Jason Statham would be in or something."

How Many Songs Have Dan + Shay Collaborated With Another Artist On?

Dan + Shay have collaborated with four different artists on music before.

"10,000 Hours" (with Justin Bieber) "Keeping Score" (with Kelly Clarkson) "Those Days" (with Lindsey Stirling) "That's Not How This Works" (with Charlie Puth)

With the success of their collaboration with Bieber, I would have to imagine a collaboration with Moroney, an in-format artist, would do just as well, if not better, due to her popularity at the moment.

The duo has a rather large 2026 planned. Smyers said it's "gonna be crazy. More music than ever, more shows, more tours than ever. We’re fired up. 2026 is gonna be huge for us."

