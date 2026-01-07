Shay Mooney does not play around when it comes to wildlife!

The Dan + Shay singer reshared a hilarious text thread with his wife Hannah after she came across a bobcat on her walk. In the screenshots shared to his Instagram stories, it's clear he was very concerned about her safety.

She — on the other hand — wasn't as concerned.

Shay Mooney's Wife Hannah Encountered a Bobcat

The conversation started with a simple text from Hannah informing Mooney that she spotted the critter while out getting some steps.

"There's a bobcat in front of me," she types.

Mooney was scared for his wife and started firing back messages. He asks if she's okay and if he should hop in the truck to come get her. She assures him the feline is small and even sends him a photo.

"That is not small," he writes back.

Shay Mooney Saw Himself As a Single Dad After Wife Came Across a Bobcat

Unconvinced that everything was OK, Mooney began telling his wife to stay away from the bobcat. He informed her that if there are babies nearby, the critter will stop at nothing to protect them.

"Hannah that is huge," he types. "Don't get close. Turn around and go back. If it has babies close or has rabies or is sick it WILL attack you."

Hannah gives him a quick update that the cat has gone down someone's driveway, but the country hitmaker is not convinced. He stands his ground, asking her to stay for away from the wild animal.

"Someone from back home was hunting and got close to where they had babies and it almost killed him," he emphasizes.

"Stop Googling I'm walking down the mountain," she responds.

Are Dan + Shay Touring in 2026?

Although firm details about new music or a tour in 2026 have yet to be announced, Dan + Shay are excited about what's to come.

"We've been cooking a lot of music this year. This is our first year not being on the road as much and Shay's got a new baby at his house," Dan Smyers shared with Taste of Country at the 2025 CMA Awards. "We've just been cooking a lot of music, it's been amazing."

"We're fired up. Next year is gonna busy and a really good year for us," he adds.

Mooney and his wife Hannah welcomed their fourth child in 2025. Aubrey Ellis Mooney was born on Jan. 20 and is about to celebrate her first birthday. She joins big brothers Ames, Asher and Abram.

