We all know that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are married, so when we heard about Shelton kissing on country stars other than his wife, our ears surely perked up.

But don't worry: It's all fun and games. In fact, the other country stars in question are both happily married, too.

Those are Dan + Shay band mates Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney. They recently told Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul that Shelton's a great hugger, and added that he takes his affectionate greetings to the next level, too.

When asked who the best hugger in country music is, Shay Mooney says it’s Blake Shelton by far. “He might be the longest hugger — he’s a lingerer,” Mooney explains.

That’s when Dan Smyers chimed in: “He’ll kiss you on the top of your head, too.”

Mooney agreed, adding, “He spins me around backwards, then I’m just nuzzled in there. Then he looks down at my head and kisses me. It’s awesome.”

Get our free mobile app

Now, Dan + Shay are jokesters, so I originally thought they were exaggerating — but they assured me that Shelton really does kiss both of them on the head when they hang out. They even have a photo from one of those moments that they keep around for giggles.

Mooney couldn’t resist tossing in a joke, though, saying he’s “traumatized” by it and laughing as he added, “Thanks a lot, Blake.”

I'm not totally sure when the trio first met and became friends, but Dan + Shay worked closely with Shelton on 'The Voice' as Battle Advisors for Team Blake in Season 20 (2021).

With Dan + Shay and Shelton such good friends, could there be a future collaboration at some point?

Stay tuned to see if this dream comes to fruition.

What Other Country Star Buddies Has Blake Shelton Kissed?

Shelton planted a big ol' kiss on Adam Levine's cheek during his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony. The former The Voice buddies came back together in honor of Shelton's new accolade, and apparently, Shelton just got swept up in the reunion of it all.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images Rick Diamond, Getty Images loading...

A throwback photo of Shelton from 2011 also shows him planting a smooch on Chris Young...

Blake Shelton Kissing Trace Adkins Rick Diamond, Getty Images loading...

...And kissing a playfully grossed-out Trace Adkins in 2015. Kissing Adkins actually is more than just a one-time thing for Shelton: He did it again a decade after this photo was taken.

He's also been spotted stealing kisses from industry members like R.A. Clark of Dick Clark Productions and former ACM CEO Bob Romeo.

Blake Shelton Kisses R.A. Clark Rick Diamond, Getty Images loading...

Blake Shelton Kisses Bob Romeo Rick Diamond, Getty Images loading...

Apparently it's sort of his thing. Just call him Blake "Hot Lips" Shelton.

How Long Have Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Been Married?

Of course, Shelton's sweetest kisses are reserved for his pop superstar wife.

As of November 2025, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been married for 4 years.

Did Dan + Shay Breakup?

No. Although there were rumors of the sort, the duo have confirmed that they are indeed together and working on new music as we speak.

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani: A Timeline of Their Love From an unlikely, cross-genre pairing to one of country music's hottest "it" couples, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been on quite the journey together since they first met back in 2014 on the set of The Voice. Here is a look back at their fairy tale love story in pictures.