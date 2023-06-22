Dan + Shay will shake things up as the first duo ever to coach The Voice in 2024. The pair will share a new, custom-made double red chair and will compete alongside the other coaches.

The addition of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney is an extra layer of country influence, as it has been confirmed that Reba McEntire will be back to coach a second season in 2024 (her first time in the red chair will be this fall).

But Dan + Shay actually have a lengthy history with the show: Not only have they had their music covered by contestants, but they've also performed on the show themselves and played the role of advisors.

It's a natural transition for the country stars to take on a new role as a coaching duo, even if it's an unprecedented turn of events for the show itself. Long-running country coach Blake Shelton retired from his red chair earlier in 2023, leaving the door wide open for a country singer — or singers — to walk through.

Couple their past show experience with their ability to write songs that break genre barriers and it sounds like Dan + Shay could be a force to be reckoned with in Season 25.