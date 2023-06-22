Season 25 of The Voice will be very country. In addition to Reba McEntire, country duo Dan + Shay will sit in the spinning red chairs as coaches for the spring season.

That's right, they'll coach together! It makes sense if you see the seat NBC has crafted for them:

News of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney joining the hit reality show came with news that McEntire is locked in for a second season as coach. Until now, that wasn't clear. She was confirmed for Season 24 in the fall, but her plans beyond that weren't set.

John Legend and Chance the Rapper will join McEntire and Dan + Shay as The Voice coaches for Season 25. The news was announced on the show's Twitter page.

McEntire, Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani and Legend will coach Season 24 this fall.

Season 24 will be the first without Blake Shelton.

An exact start date for Season 24 (or 25) has not yet been revealed.

It's not clear if Carson Daly will return.

Variety notes that Dan + Shay were Shelton's advisors during Season 20 of The Voice. While most of their success has come in country music, their sound has certainly crossed over into pop, making them a formidable influence in both genres. They're three-time Grammy winners with hit songs like "Tequila," "10,000" hours with Justin Bieber and "Speechless."

A Top 5 hit called "You" is the group's latest single. They say they'll have new music coming soon.