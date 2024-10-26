19 Sad Country Christmas Songs to Make You Weep This Holiday

Christmas isn't always so merry for everyone.

The holiday season can be a hard one for many people, especially since there's so much pressure to enjoy the magic of the big day. It's hard to get in the Christmas spirit when you're mourning a late loved one, far away from family or scrimping to make ends meet financially.

Fortunately, the country genre has a song for everything — even a less-than-happy holiday. Here, Taste of Country rounds up all the best sad country songs, written to warm the hearts of anyone who's feeling lonely or blue.

From the classic — like Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas" and Dolly Parton's "Hard Candy Christmas" — to the relatively obscure — like Keb' Mo''s matter-of-fact "Christmas is Annoying" — these songs explore a variety of different experiences. You'll find Dan + Shay singing about a poorly timed breakup, and Vince Gill reflecting on the life-altering experience of losing a sibling.

You'll also find a couple of songs specifically written about soldiers who are overseas on Christmas, spending the holiday away from their families in order to fight for their country.

Read on for a complete roundup of the saddest country Christmas songs of all time.