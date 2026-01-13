Megan Moroney isn’t naming names — but her fans are already connecting the dots.

On Monday (Jan. 12), the “6 Months Later” singer previewed her new single “Wish I Didn’t,” and it didn’t take long for speculation to take over her Instagram comments.

The track, out Friday (Jan. 16), has fans convinced it’s about her rumored ex, Riley Green.

Wearing a pink, starry sweatshirt, Moroney mouthed along to the fiery lyrics in her teaser video: “You’ve got a hell of a reputation / So here I am patiently waiting / For that other shoe… or should I say boot to drop,” she sings. “I’ve heard all of the horror stories / Your graveyard of girls before me... If you play dirty, how do I say this? / Hell hath no fury.”

But it’s a sharp line in the chorus that had fans doing a double-take: “It’s all sunshine and blue skies / But I can also make it rain…”

Theories Point to Mr. Green

That “make it rain” lyric immediately sparked chatter about Green’s 2024 song “Different ‘Round Here (Make It Rain).”

“THE RILEY DIG!!” one fan wrote. Another added: “This has Mr. Green written all over it!”

Some fans even clocked a subtle move in the video — Moroney dropping her sunglasses during that “make it rain” line — possibly referencing that viral photo of Green in reflective shades that appeared to show Moroney on a private getaway with him.

A Quiet History

The two were linked in early 2025 when fans speculated they vacationed together. Neither confirmed the relationship, though Green later said he was “single” during a podcast appearance.

Fans have also questioned whether another upcoming song on Cloud 9, “Who Hurt You,” is about Green — but Moroney’s not saying.

Letting the Music Talk

Moroney’s third album, Cloud 9, arrives February 20, followed by a major tour across the U.S. and Europe.

As for who inspired what? She’s keeping that to herself.

But if “Wish I Didn’t” is any clue, she’s turning real-life drama into country gold — and letting the lyrics speak loudest.