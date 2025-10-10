Megan Moroney Just Got Real About Love — and Said What Everyone Needs to Hear

Megan Moroney is one of country music’s fastest-rising stars — and with that fame comes plenty of fan curiosity, especially about her love life.

After weeks of speculation about a possible romance with San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa, Moroney set the record straight during a recent show, and she didn’t mince words.

“I thought I’d literally be married and have children by the time I was 25,” she told the crowd, per a fan-captured TikTok video.

Moroney continued, “I’m 27, and I’m not even dating anyone.”

She added a little life advice along the way: “Whatever timelines you have in your head — probably throw that out the window. Just try and enjoy life and find things that are fulfilling to you.”

The NFL Romance?

The rumors started earlier this month when Moroney posted a carousel of photos from her weekend in California — including one from a suite at Levi’s Stadium during a 49ers game.

Though Bosa, who’s currently sidelined with an ACL injury, was never shown in the photos, that didn’t stop fans from playing matchmaker online.

Not the First

Moroney has been linked to fellow country singer Riley Green in the past, though that seemed to fizzle quickly.

She also turned heads with her breakout hit “Tennessee Orange,” a love song about falling for a guy who roots for her college football rival.

“I got death threats over that song,” she joked during a recent Late Night With Seth Meyers appearance.

For Now, She’s Focused on Herself

Despite all the buzz, Moroney is keeping the focus on what matters: her music, her fans, and her own growth.

Her second album, Am I Okay?, dropped earlier this year, and she’s currently on tour promoting it. Tracks like “6 Months Later” and “Who’s Your Daddy?” have quickly become fan favorites.

And if her crowd work is any indication, Megan Moroney seems more than happy flying solo — for now.