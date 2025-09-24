Are Megan Moroney + San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa Dating? Clues Are Adding Up

Megan Moroney’s love life is once again sparking rumors — this time about a possible romance with San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa.

The “Tennessee Orange” singer spent part of her weekend in California, where she headlined a show in Lake Tahoe.

But what really has fans buzzing is her other stop — Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco.

Moroney shared a carousel of photos from the trip, including concert snapshots and a suite-side view at Sunday’s 49ers game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The country singer posed with friends, sipped sparkling wine, and wore San Francisco red while showing off a jersey with the number 9. (For the record, Bosa’s number is 97.)

Though Bosa suffered a season-ending injury with a torn ACL and won’t play again until next year, that hasn’t slowed down the fan chatter about him and Moroney.

'This Is a Nick Bosa Soft Launch'

Seizing the opportunity, fans ran wild with speculation in the comments.

“Are you dating Nick Bosa? Please say no. I can’t compete with you, Megan,” one fan begged, while another joked: “This is a Nick Bosa soft launch.”

Other comments included:

“He’s got you wearing San Francisco red for him?”

“Girl, the 9’s what is up.”

“BANG BANG NINER GANG, I'M UNWELLLL.”

Adding fuel to the fire? Fans noted that Moroney and Bosa have been following each other on Instagram for some time.

Megan’s Love Life Always Has Fans Guessing

Moroney’s fans have never been shy about speculating on her love life. She was previously linked to fellow country star Riley Green, though that appears to have fizzled.

Now, some are convinced the rising country star and one of the NFL’s most eligible bachelors could be the next big crossover couple.

Neither Moroney nor Bosa has commented on the rumors — but if social media is any indication, fans will keep guessing.