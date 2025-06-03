Megan Moroney says she has been in communication with pop superstar Ed Sheeran lately.

During a visit to Taste of Country Nights, we asked the rising country star to tell us who the most famous person in her phone is, and it led to a bigger reveal.

"I have Ed Sheeran's email, he doesn't have a number," the "Am I Okay?" singer shares. Sheeran seems to be taking a page out of Jelly Roll's book, in that you can only contact him via email.

"We email," Moroney continues, explaining that she has high hopes for a collaboration with the "Thinking Out Loud" hitmaker someday.

"When I was playing Radio City (Music Hall), I saw that he was in town so I was just seeing if he had any free time," she says.

Sheeran has been a friend to country music — he's already shared a stage with Luke Combs, duetted with Chris Stapleton and played iconic downtown Nashville honky-tonk Tootsie's. He even has plans of steering his career toward country music.

"He is really supportive of my music," Moroney explains, admitting that it's "crazy" to her that someone on Sheeran's level is interested in what she's doing.

She's being modest — Moroney has been touring with country music Hall of Famer Kenny Chesney, and they just released a song together, "You Had to Be There."

Given that Sheeran is interested in 'going country,' he'd be wise to start working with Moroney, who's one of the hottest newcomers of the last several years. She'll have to squeeze him in, though, as her schedule is jam-packed from now through October, with a headlining tour and various summer festival appearances.

