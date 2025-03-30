Jelly Roll’s Family Only Has One Way to Get Ahold of Him, and It’s Not a Phone

Jelly Roll has been so busy with his music and health journey that he has eliminated most forms of electronic communication from his life, and can only be contacted one way.

The only way you can contact the "Save Me" singer is by email.

He has no cell phone, no access to social media, no camera...nothing but an email address and a single laptop to check it with.

Jelly Roll revealed this when he was a guest on The Pivot podcast.

When Jelly was talking about his daughter's mother getting arrested last week on felony drug charges, he revealed the fact that he has only the one form of communication and that's how he found out that his daughter's mom got arrested.

"I don't have a phone right now, I have a laptop. I have a laptop with an email and phone number attached to it. That's the only way I can communicate."

Even if you are his wife, Bunnie Xo, his daughter Bailee or his son, Noah, the only way to get in touch with the big man is to email either a phone number that's attached to an email, or the email itself.

Then, you have to wait until Jelly has time to open up his laptop, log in and check his email to hear what his reply is.

If you recall, Jelly threw his phone in the Cumberland River after he finished his tour last year. While most expected it was a stunt and he would get a new one at some point, he sure hasn't and we are almost four months later.

The main reason for this is because the "Liar" singer was tired of all the drama that social media brought into his life and the noise was just getting to be too much, so he wanted to bring everything back to basics and be more low-key.

Jelly has said that it's not the first time he's done a social media and smartphone detox. Actually, it's something of a regular occurrence for him to trade his device in for a flip phone, and in his house, it's known as his annual "Get Rid of His Phone After Tour Saga."

